(Palmyra) -- The Palmyra Panthers have been consistent and confidence all season, and their reward is a trip to the state tournament.
"The boys are feeling really confident right now," Coach Zach Wemhoff said. "We knew in the back of our mind it was a possibility. We played a tough schedule. We knew if we could play with those teams, we could make it to the state tournament."
The Panthers punched their ticket to the state tournament by rolling through subdistrict and district action with wins over Humboldt-TRS, Johnson County Central and Hartington Cedar Catholic.
"We took care of the ball really well the last three games," Wemhoff said. "And we really rebounded well. We've got some good size and it was nice to see the guys clean up the boards for us."
The Panthers' offense---led by 6'7 Kaleb Kempkes and 6'3 guard Andrew Waltke have played an up-tempo style offense all season.
"We really like to get up and down the floor," Wemhoff said. "We really like to push transition. I feel like as the year has progressed, we've been better at being patient. If we don't have anything in transition, let's run some sets and get good shots."
Kempkes has led the Panthers this season with 12.7 points per game. Kempkes is also averaging 7.4 rebounds per game. Waltke is contributing 10.9 points and 7.5 rebounds per game. Trent Hammond, Dominic Darrah, Jackson Junker and Austin David are also averaging between seven and nine points per game to create a well-balanced offense.
"Anytime you have the kind of a size advantage inside teams often try to to pack it in and take that away," Wemhoff said. "Then we got the kids around the perimeter that when they start feeling confident, they can knock down some shots around the perimeter. Our guards have done a good job at being patient and have done a good job of attacking the basket as well."
The Panthers enter the state tournament as the eighth seed in Class C2 and will open their state tournament Thursday at 2 p.m. against top-seeded Grand Island Central Catholic. The Crusaders enter the tournament at 23-3 and have four players averaging at least 10 points per game.
"We know they're a really good team." Wemhoff said. "It's going to be a good challenge for us. We're going to have play really well, but we've seen really good teams to this point in the season, so I think our kids are battle tested as well."
The winner of Palmyra/Grand Island Central Catholic will advance to a Class C2 state semifinal against either Yutan or Ponca. The complete interview with Coach Wemhoff can be found below.