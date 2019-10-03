(Coon Rapids) -- Another week, another showdown in Class 8-Man District 8.
The KMAland No. 5 Coon Rapids-Bayard (5-0, 3-0) hits the road this week in a key district meeting with KMAland No. 1 Audubon (5-1, 3-0).
Both teams have traveled similar paths to this point with each beating Boyer Valley and Woodbine. The Crusaders also knocked off West Harrison while the Wheelers took down Exira/EHK.
“It’s been a great season,” CRB Head Coach Chris Mohr told KMA Sports. “The kids have been working extremely hard. This is what Friday nights are all about.”
The Crusaders celebrated Homecoming in style last Friday night, putting up 65 points in another rout of West Harrison. Senior Jeffrey Eagle added another 200 yards rushing and four touchdowns to push his seasonal totals to 1,277 and 19.
As a team, CRB is one of just two 8-player squads to rush for over 2,000 yards and leads the state with 2,045. Their 8.9 yards per carry is only bested by five teams in the state. Coach Mohr says the offensive line deserves plenty of credit.
“These guys have been playing since they were freshman and sophomores for me,” Mohr said. “They have a great understanding of why we want to do things. They’ve worked extremely hard and are like a second coach out there on the field for us.”
While Coon Rapids-Bayard likes to maul opponents, Audubon does things a little bit differently. The Wheelers still like to keep it on the ground, rushing for 1,437 yards through six games, but they spread out the formation and are much more apt to pass.
“They give you a lot of different looks,” Morh said. “They really want to run that QB trap, and they also use a two-quarterback system with (Skyler) Schultes and (Gavin) Smith. You prepare for one, and then they bring the other one in. They’ve got the Klocke twins (Ethan and Joel) that are hard-nosed players and really tough to defend.”
With two tough, physical teams battling for the top of the district on Friday evening, Coach Mohr knows this one won’t be for the feint of heart.
“We just really need to control the game clock,” Mohr said. “They really feed off the big plays and have beat us in the past on those. We really need to limit those, control the game clock and that should put us in good position.”
Trevor Maeder will be in Audubon on Friday evening, providing reports during the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show. Listen to all of our Week 6 coverage on KMA 960 and KMA-FM 99.1, beginning at 6:20 PM.