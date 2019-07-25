(Coon Rapids) -- Coon Rapids-Bayard plays the opening game of the Class 1A state baseball tournament Friday morning in Des Moines.
The No. 5 seed Crusaders (29-4) will take the field at Principal Park at 11 a.m. against fourth seeded Don Bosco, a team who is 28-4 overall. Coon Rapids-Bayard head coach John Waddle tells KMA Sports his team has made a dream become reality.
"When you get up early in the mornings, pitch during the winter, and that type of stuff, you dream about this kind of opportunity," Waddle said on Upon Further Review Thursday morning. "These kids have dreamed about this. For it to be come reality is a thrill for us as coaches, but especially for our players too."
The Crusaders earned their spot in the state tournament by defeating Southeast Warren 9-1 in a substate final Tuesday night. Coach Waddle says his team is playing its best baseball here late in the season.
"The thing about this team is they have improved so much from the beginning of the year to where we are right now," Waddle said. "If you looked at us in the first two weeks of the season, I don't think you would have classified us as a state tournament team. We were solid, but I think we are now playing at a whole different level."
Waddle says CRB faces a tough task in taking down Don Bosco, a team that shutout Central Decatur 10-0 in five innings in a substate final Tuesday night in Marshalltown.
"They are a traditional power in a lot of different sports," Waddle said. "They carry those athletes over to the baseball field as well. The worry that we have is that if you look at their offensive stats on Quikstats, you will get awestruck by that. They are hitting .408 as a team. We can't put free passes on. We have to throw strikes and mix them up a little bit, and then rely on our defense like we have in the past."
Coach Waddle hopes his players soak up the entire experience and atmosphere, but at the same time stay focused on the task at hand.
"We know this is a good opponent and will respect them from that standpoint," Waddle said. "However, we have been emphasizing the fact we certainly don't want to be intimidated. We think we are a good baseball team too. We've tried to make them as comfortable as possible about what will take place from pictures to getting dressed underneath in the tunnels and things like that, so that when we get there tomorrow morning they will be more comfortable with their surroundings."
