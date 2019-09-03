(Coon Rapids) -- Coon Rapids-Bayard made an early-season statement this past Friday night. The Crusaders announced to the state their ground game is still electric, and they can still put up a ton of points.
Coach Chris Mohr’s team rushed for over 300 yards and found pay dirt eight times with their ground game in their 74-20 Week 1 win over Baxter. And they did all of that after battling with Des Moines traffic, which delayed their arrival by over an hour.
“We didn’t show up until about 6:30, and we were a little sluggish to start the game,” Coach Mohr said. “But the kids really responded after that and got things rolling in the second quarter. Just kind of finished the night out after that.”
Senior Jeffrey Eagle spearheaded the rushing game with 212 yards and three touchdowns on just 13 carries while fellow senior and quarterback Peyton Clipperton had 63 yards and two scores. Another senior, Jalen Rosenbeck, added 61 yards and a touchdown on three carries.
“It started up front with our offensive line of (Blaine) Dudley, (Josh) Ramirez, (Aaron) McAlister, (Kale) Pevestorf and (Jacob) Reiling,” Mohr said. “It really opened up some nice holes for Jeffrey, and he just ran hard. I think he broke at least 20 tackles.”
The defense also showed well with 10 tackles for loss, two sacks and two forced turnovers. Eagle had a team-best 4.5 TFLs while Pevestorf and Ramirez had two each. Sophomore Easton Hays and McAlister recovered one fumble each.
“It was a great job by the kids on both sides of the ball,” Mohr said. “The kids do a great job of communicating at the line of scrimmage. Baxter was a spread team, and they would change the play at the line of scrimmage; but the kids did a great job of figuring out who they had. We had them scouted pretty well.”
CRB will welcome Newell-Fonda (1-0) to town on Friday evening in a series that has had a number of terrific games over the years – some in the postseason. Last year’s regular season game went to Newell-Fonda by a 37-26 final.
“The last two years Newell’s got us,” Mohr said. “They’re a well-coached team, and they really do a tremendous job with their kids. They’re fundamentally sound and disciplined. There’s a lot of things we have to get cleaned up this week to get ready for them. Some of the mental mistakes we had this past Friday night will hurt us really bad in this game.”
Coach Mohr believes - without traffic as a problem - a much better start will be key on Friday.
“We’ve just got to get out and set the tone early,” he said. “Establish our run game, because we rely on that heavily. Set the tone early, and then everyone will feed off of that.”
