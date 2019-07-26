(Des Moines) -- Coon Rapids-Bayard’s baseball season came to a finish on Friday afternoon at the state baseball tournament. The fifth-seeded Crusaders (29-5) dropped a tight 3-1 decision to No. 4 seed Don Bosco (29-4), which advanced to Thursday’s semifinal.
Coon Rapids-Bayard got a strong pitching performance from Kade Schlepp and played solid defense behind him. Even the offense managed seven hits and had at least one baserunner every inning. However, they just couldn’t seem to find a big hit, stranding 11 runners.
“That was the bottom line,” Crusaders head coach John Waddle said. “We just could not get the key hit when we needed it with runners in scoring position. We gave ourselves an opportunity to win the baseball game.”
The Crusaders left one on in the first, fifth and seventh innings and two each in the second, third, fourth and sixth frames.
“We’re very, very disappointed, but on the other hand, you have to give their pitcher credit,” Waddle added. “He worked out of some jams. One hit at a big moment could have really turned the tide.”
Bosco pitcher Lewis Havel (5-0) struck out eight in 5 2/3 innings before giving way to Bryce Schares, who nabbed a four-out save.
Schlepp, meanwhile, faced just three batters in the second, fifth and sixth innings against a strong Bosco lineup, which found their only three runs in the third.
“(Schlepp) was absolutely fantastic today,” catcher Ben Obert said. “His curveball was working. He was hitting spots with his fastball, and he really offset some of their good hitters. He did a great job today.”
Schlepp (5-3) tossed all six frames, struck out five, walked just two and allowed the three runs on six hits. Bosco managed just one hit in their final three at bats.
“We knew that they struggled with off-speed so that’s what my specialty is,” Schlepp said. “Just throwing (off-speed) and hoping we could keep them down.”
Easton Larson led off the fateful third with a single and moved around to third on Kendall Becker’s second double of the contest. After an intentional walk to Cael Frost, Bryce Schares drove in a run on an infield single. A batter and an out later, Fischer Ohrt provided the biggest hit and eventual difference in the game, driving in two on a single to center.
CRB crossed in the fourth inning after a leadoff triple by Aaron McAlister and an RBI single by Josh Ramirez. Too often, though, the Crusaders rallies came up short.
“I think the difference was, (Havel) was able to throw curveball, fastball and change up whenever he wanted to and throw it for a strike,” Obert said. “Some guys aren’t able to get all those across, and we also didn’t know when he would be throwing them. That was pretty tough.”
Seven of the nine starting hitters reached base at least one time in the contest. Golay, McAlister and Ramirez led with two hits each.
Despite the loss, the Crusaders will look back on the season with many great memories as they advanced to Des Moines for the sixth time and first since 2015.
“What a tremendous team this has been for us all season long,” Waddle said. “If you had looked at us in May or early June you probably wouldn’t consider us a state tournament team. What a credit to these kids to battle toe to toe with a very good Don Bosco program.”
Obert, the school’s all-time leading scorer in basketball, says he will remember his senior baseball season for the rest of his life.
“I’ll remember how unselfish and how fun being around these guys was,” Obert added. “I never really had that big passion for the game as I do now, but it’s because of the guys I’m with, how unselfish they are and how they want to see everyone succeed.”
Coon Rapids-Bayard loses third baseman/pitcher Christian Cook, shortstop/pitcher Trenton Golay, Obert and reserve Nathan Derner from a team that went undefeated through the Rolling Valley Conference and won their most games since a 29-win 2015 campaign - the last time they were at state.
View complete video interviews below with Coach Waddle, Obert and Schlepp.