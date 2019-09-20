(Coon Rapids) -- The Coon Rapids-Bayard volleyball team continued their successful start to the season on Thursday with a sweep of Rolling Valley Conference foe Paton-Churdan.
The Crusaders have now won 12 consecutive matches after dropping their season opener to Nodaway Valley. During that stretch, they won their home tournament, went a perfect 5-0 at a midweek Perry invite and swept through three conference opponents.
“The girls are just playing well together,” Coach Jessica Denholm told KMA Sports. “They’re really meshing well and talking. They’re just playing really good volleyball right now.”
The Crusaders are getting plenty of contributions from their senior, junior and sophomore classes. Juniors Alexa Culbertson and Alaya Betts have handled the hitting with 1.97 and 1.41 kills per set, respectively. Sophomore Brynn Bass is also over one kill per set at 1.07 on average.
Junior setter Cassidy Baker is averaging 5.14 assists per set, and senior Cora McAlister has been the team’s best defender with 6.00 digs per set this season. Junior Chloe Parkis (3.48 digs per set), senior Lexie Davis (3.31 DPS), Betts (2.72 DPS) and Baker (1.59 DPS) have also been key pieces of that defense.
Sophomore Mia Leighty has also been key defensively, ranking second behind Culbertson (18 blocks) with 13 blocks. Senior Emily Daniel is another that has been a key member of the CRB squad.
“Our seniors are all great girls,” Denholm said. “They’ve really stepped up their role as being positive role models. They’ve done a great job of just being positive and encouraging their teammates.”
Junior Sammie Jackson, sophomores Haley Halbur, Emma Hart and Mallory Leighty and freshmen Lacie Davis and Gracy Johnson have also seen some court time for the Crusaders this season.
For Denholm, this is her first season as the head coach. The success has been welcome, but it’s also been a bit surprising to her.
“I did not (see this coming),” she said. “I’ve been lucky with the talent I’ve got in the first year. The girls are great, and I just want to keep seeing success for them.”
Coon Rapids-Bayard will be back in action on Saturday in Guthrie Center as part of the ACGC Tournament. The Crusaders will play in the Gold Pool along with 2A No. 10 Underwood, RVC rival Exira/EHK and West Central Valley. Glidden-Ralston, Audubon, Colfax-Mingo and state-ranked ACGC are slotted in the Black Pool.
Listen to the complete interview with Coach Denholm below.