(KMAland) -- The Corner Conference has released their all-conference softball teams from this past season. The league’s coaches voted for the teams. KMA Sports did not have a role in the selection process.
Kendall Reed of Fremont-Mills, Sidney’s Jolie Sheldon and Olivia Larsen, Griswold’s Anna Kelley and Kacey Danker and Stanton/Essex standout Ali Silvius were all Elite Selections. Here’s a look at the full list of honorees.
FIRST TEAM
P: Kendall Reed, JR, Fremont-Mills ELITE SELECTION
C: Jolie Sheldon, SO, Sidney ELITE SELECTION
P/C: Addi Meese, SO, Fremont-Mills
IF: Olivia Larsen, JR, Sidney ELITE SELECTION
IF: Ali Silvius, SO, Stanton/Essex ELITE SELECTION
IF: Tori Kilpatrick, SO, Fremont-Mills
IF: Camryn McClintock, SR, Sidney
OF: Anna Kelley, FR, Griswold ELITE SELECTION
OF: Kacey Danker, JR, Griswold ELITE SELECTION
OF: Shelby Brockshus, SR, Stanton/Essex
UT: Sami York, SO, Stanton/Essex
SECOND TEAM
P: Brenna Rossell, FR, Griswold
C: Devin Isaacson, JR, Stanton/Essex
P/C: Kassidy Croghan, SR, East Mills
IF: Malea Moore, FR, Fremont-Mills
IF: Haylee Pennock, SO, Griswold
IF: Marleigh Johnson, 8th, Stanton/Essex
IF: Alex Knop, JR, East Mills
OF: Faith Brumbaugh, FR, Sidney
OF: Sidnie Baier, JR, Sidney
OF: Liz Bartles, JR, Fremont-Mills
UT: Kaitlyn Bruce, SO, Stanton/Essex
HONORABLE MENTION
IF: Brooklyn Adams, Stanton/Essex
IF: Makenna Laumann, Sidney
UT: Danica Laumann, Sidney