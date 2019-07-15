Corner Conference Logo
(KMAland) -- The Corner Conference has released their all-conference softball teams from this past season. The league’s coaches voted for the teams. KMA Sports did not have a role in the selection process.

Kendall Reed of Fremont-Mills, Sidney’s Jolie Sheldon and Olivia Larsen, Griswold’s Anna Kelley and Kacey Danker and Stanton/Essex standout Ali Silvius were all Elite Selections. Here’s a look at the full list of honorees.

FIRST TEAM 

P: Kendall Reed, JR, Fremont-Mills ELITE SELECTION 

C: Jolie Sheldon, SO, Sidney ELITE SELECTION 

P/C: Addi Meese, SO, Fremont-Mills

IF: Olivia Larsen, JR, Sidney ELITE SELECTION

IF: Ali Silvius, SO, Stanton/Essex ELITE SELECTION 

IF: Tori Kilpatrick, SO, Fremont-Mills

IF: Camryn McClintock, SR, Sidney

OF: Anna Kelley, FR, Griswold ELITE SELECTION 

OF: Kacey Danker, JR, Griswold ELITE SELECTION 

OF: Shelby Brockshus, SR, Stanton/Essex

UT: Sami York, SO, Stanton/Essex

SECOND TEAM 

P: Brenna Rossell, FR, Griswold

C: Devin Isaacson, JR, Stanton/Essex

P/C: Kassidy Croghan, SR, East Mills

IF: Malea Moore, FR, Fremont-Mills

IF: Haylee Pennock, SO, Griswold

IF: Marleigh Johnson, 8th, Stanton/Essex

IF: Alex Knop, JR, East Mills

OF: Faith Brumbaugh, FR, Sidney

OF: Sidnie Baier, JR, Sidney

OF: Liz Bartles, JR, Fremont-Mills

UT: Kaitlyn Bruce, SO, Stanton/Essex

HONORABLE MENTION 

IF: Brooklyn Adams, Stanton/Essex

IF: Makenna Laumann, Sidney

UT: Danica Laumann, Sidney