(KMAland) -- The Corner Conference has released its All-Conference teams for the 2019 season.
The first and second teams, and honorable mention can be found below. Players highlighted in bold are the elite selections.
FIRST TEAM
Alex Knop, SR, East Mills
Kelsey Hobbie, SR, Sidney
Olivia Larsen, SR, Sidney
Lexi Ungry, SR, East Mills
Rachel Wietzki, SR, Fremont-Mills
Dezirae Drake, SR, East Mills
Tara Peterson, JR, Stanton
Rachel Drake, JR, East Mills
SECOND TEAM
Maddy Duncan, SR, Sidney
Presley Brumbaugh, SR, Sidney
Jenna Stephens, FR, Stanton
Loryn Peterson, SR, Griswold
Kaelynn Driskell, SO, Fremont-Mills
Kaylor Horgdal, JR, East Mills
Marleigh Johnson, FR, Stanton
Brooklyn Adams, JR, Stanton
HONORABLE MENTION
Emily Williams, FR, East Mills
Elizabeth Bartles, SR, Fremont-Mills
Kami Tibben, SR, Stanton
Paige Smith, JR, Sidney
Jocelyn Amos, SR, Griswold
Riley Jensen, SO, Essex