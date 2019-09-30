(KMAland) -- The Corner Conference volleyball tournament and its new format gets underway tonight.
The league has switched this year's tournament to a pool play format with pool play beginning tonight and bracket play following on Tuesday and Thursday. Here's a look at the schedule for the week:
MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 30TH
Pool A at Sidney: Sidney vs. Essex, Essex vs. Griswold, Sidney vs. Griswold
Pool B at East Mills: East Mills vs. Stanton, Fremont-Mills vs. Stanton, East Mills vs. Fremont-Mills
TUESDAY, OCTOBER 1ST
Semifinals at Sidney: Pool A winner vs. Pool B runner-up, Pool B winner vs. Pool A runner-up
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 3RD (On KMA 960, 6:15 PM)
Consolation and Championship at Tabor