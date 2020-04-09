(KMAland) -- One of KMAland’s great athletes of the early 1970s is calling it a coaching career after a historic 43-year run.
A 1972 graduate of Corning and Southwestern Community College Hall of Famer, Dave Kragel recently announced his retirement after spending over four decades as the head coach of Walters State women’s basketball.
“I wanted to spend more time with my family,” Kragel told KMA Sports. “My wife has been a great coach’s wife and has done a lot of work in helping my teams. I’m looking forward to traveling with her and spending time with her.”
Kragel says he also has five grandkids that he’s looking forward to seeing more and following as they start to grow.
As he enjoys retirement, he can take solace in an incredible run of success. He won over 1,000 games in his career and accepted entrance into the National Community College Coaches Athletic Association Hall of Fame, as well as the Tennessee Junior and Community College Athletic Association Hall of Fame.
“I think some of the biggest keys (of success) were the coaches that I had in Southwest Iowa,” Kragel said.
Kragel says his basketball coaches at Corning and Southwestern – Percy Stielow and Ron Clinton – were major influences on his coaching career.
“They helped me a lot,” Kragel said. “Basketball was all I knew. I loved all the sports we played in high school, but basketball was something that I loved. When you’re 6-foot-8, basketball can kind of lead your way, and it did.”
Kragel, who went on to play at Oklahoma State following his record-breaking time at SWCC, certainly made a major impact as a high school athlete at Corning, too. He was a four-sport athlete and was an all-stater in both basketball and football.
“I think one of the biggest games I played in was our senior season against Anita in the sectionals,” he said. “It was a triple overtime game that we ended up winning. It was so unbelievable. That win.
“When I was a junior, we went to Mount Ayr, and we played against a guy by the name of Paul Fell. They pretty much gave us our lunch the first time we played them our junior year, and the second time we played them at home we ended up beating them. That kind of turned the program around.”
Kragel went on to earn First Team All-American honors in basketball during his sophomore season with SWCC, leading the nation with 773 points.
As a coach at Walters State, Kragel led 16 teams to region championships and reached the Elite Eight of the national tournament six times. He coached 27 All-Americans, 77 all-region players and 166 players that received scholarships from four-year schools.
To listen to the complete interview from Thursday’s Upon Further Review click the link below.