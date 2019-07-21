(Red Oak) -- A Council Bluffs man taken into custody in Red Oak on two active warrants Sunday.
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office reports a traffic stop in the area of K Avenue and Highway 34 in Red Oak for a speeding violation.
Deputies made contact with 38-year-old Sean Michael Cooney of Council Bluffs. Upon further investigation, it was discovered Cooney had two active warrants out of Pottawattamie County for assault and criminal mischief 4th degree.
Cooney was taken into custody and transported to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and is now being held on $2,000 bond.