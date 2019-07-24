(Harlan) — The Harlan baseball team saw its quest for nine straight state tournament appearances come to an abrupt halt at the hands of unranked, below .500 ADM Wednesday night, a Class 3A substate final that was heard live on KMA 960.
ADM senior south paw Logan Crannell was masterful on the mound as he threw a complete game one-hitter, allowed only one run, struck out nine, and walked one. His performance, along with some timely team hitting, helped lead the Tigers to a state tournament berth. The ADM baseball team is now 14-16 overall, and had entered the postseason bracket with an 11-16 record.
“It was just a matter of the boys finally coming together,” ADM head coach Jason Book told KMA Sports after the win. “They decided they were ready to start playing baseball and really gelled as a team. We had almost a month where we didn’t win a ball game. It took us going through that process to really find our identity and figure out how we wanted to do this to get it done.”
ADM’s path to the state tournament includes upset wins over Glenwood, Dallas Center-Grimes, and now Harlan. Crannell, who is one of six seniors on ADM’s baseball team, says words can’t describe the team’s feelings of making the state tournament.
“We have dreamed of this since we were little boys,” Crannell said. “No one gave us a shot coming in, but we believed in ourselves and it’s going to feel so amazing at state.”
Harlan scored the game’s first run in the bottom of the first when Brett Sears advanced home from third on a passed ball. That would end up being Harlan’s only run the rest of the night. ADM tied the game in the top of the third when Chase Anderson hit an RBI single to left field. The Tigers secured their first lead of the night in the top of the fourth on a Kaden Sutton RBI single to left. ADM tacked on one more insurance run in the sixth when Joe Finnegan hit a leadoff triple and later scored on a Zach Fuller RBI single to right.
“This is really indescribable,” Coach Book said. “I was able to do this as an assistant coach in 2011 and 2012, but I think it’s a little bit sweeter when you’re in the big chair.”
The ADM bats showed no fear against Harlan ace Brett Sears, racking up eight hits and scoring three runs. Sears had entered the game with only seven earned runs all season long. Harlan senior Derec Weyer hit a single in game, the team’s only hit on the night. The Cyclones lose several seniors from this year’s team who all were big contributors: Sears, Weyer, Riley Kohles, Tyler Schaben, Ronan Noeth, Jonathan Owens, and Luke Schaben.
ADM now waits to see who their opponent will be in Tuesday’s 3A state quarterfinal round at Principal Park in Des Moines. Other Class 3A state qualifiers include No. 1 Cedar Rapids Xavier, No. 2 Assumption, No. 3 Central DeWitt, No. 4 Marion, No. 9 Centerville, Bishop Heelan Catholic, and Boone.
Full video interviews with Coach Book and Crannell can be found below.