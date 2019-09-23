Creighton Bluejays
(Omaha) -- Creighton picked up a big basketball commitment on Sunday evening.

St. Louis native Ryan Kalkbrenner officially pledged to the Bluejays for the Class of 2020. The 6-foot-11 4-star center is ranked as the No. 75 prospect in the 247Sports Composite Rankings.

Kalkbrenner chose Creighton over other offers from Purdue, Illinois, Stanford, Kansas, Cincinnati, Missouri and numerous others.