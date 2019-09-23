(Omaha) -- Creighton picked up a big basketball commitment on Sunday evening.
St. Louis native Ryan Kalkbrenner officially pledged to the Bluejays for the Class of 2020. The 6-foot-11 4-star center is ranked as the No. 75 prospect in the 247Sports Composite Rankings.
Kalkbrenner chose Creighton over other offers from Purdue, Illinois, Stanford, Kansas, Cincinnati, Missouri and numerous others.
Home......@BluejayMBB pic.twitter.com/2dcjpHpY7c— Ryan Kalkbrenner (@RyanKalkbrenner) September 23, 2019