(KMAland) -- The Creighton and Iowa men’s basketball teams learned they will be on opposites sides of the 19th Annual Continental Tire Las Vegas Invitational bracket.
The tournament at Las Vegas’ Orleans Arena will be November 28th and 29th with Creighton playing San Diego State and Iowa meeting Texas Tech in the first round. The final round will be the following day on the 29th.
Texas Tech/Iowa will tip-off at 7:00 PM CT while Creighton/San Diego State will tip at 9:30. The championship the following day is at 7:00 with the consolation at 9:30.