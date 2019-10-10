(Omaha) -- The Creighton men’s basketball team has been picked seventh in the Big East Conference Preseason Poll. Junior guard Ty-Shon Alexander was also named to the Preseason First Team All-Big East.
Seton Hall and Villanova each had five first-place votes with the Pirates holding down the top spot in the poll. Xavier is third while Marquette and Providence are tied for fourth, Georgetown is sixth, Butler eighth, St. John’s ninth and DePaul 10th.
Seton Hall’s Myles Powell was named the Big East Preseason Player of the Year, and Villanova freshman Jeremiah Robinson-Earl was tabbed as the Freshman of the Year.
View the complete release from Creighton athletics linked here.