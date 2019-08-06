(KMAland) -- Creighton men’s soccer is among 22 schools receiving votes in the first United Soccer Coaches Top 25 poll of the year.
The Bluejays are 32nd with 12 total points in a poll that has two Big Ten teams on top.
Maryland is No. 1 and ranks ahead of Indiana, Akron, Wake Forest and Stanford in the top five. North Carolina, Michigan State, Kentucky, Notre Dame and Duke are the rest of the top 10.
West Virginia is ranked No. 23 in the first poll, and Michigan is ranked No. 24. Find the complete list of rankings linked here.