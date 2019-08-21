(New York) -- Creighton men’s soccer has been picked second in the Big East Conference coaches’ poll, released by the league on Wednesday.
Creighton received 68 points in the poll to finish behind Georgetown, which has nine first-place votes and 81 points. Providence is third with 65 points while Marquette – with the other first-place vote – is fourth with 59 points. Xavier rounds out the top five with 44 points.
Butler, St. John’s, Seton Hall, DePaul and Villanova finish out the preseason poll.
Creighton sophomore Paul Kruse was tabbed as the Preseason Goalkeeper of the Year and is on the Preseason All-Big East Team.
View the complete release from the Big East Conference linked here.