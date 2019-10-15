(KMAland) -- Creighton standout Ty-Shon Alexander and Iowa’s Joe Wieskamp have both been placed on the 2020 Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year Award watch list.
Alexander led Creighton with 15.7 points per game, 41 steals and 97 three-pointers last season and earned Honorable Mention All-Big East.
Wieskamp averaged 11.1 points and 4.9 rebounds per game for the Hawkeyes in his freshman season.
View the complete list below:
Isaiah Joe, Arkansas
Kamar Baldwin, Butler
Jarron Cumberland, Cincinnati
Ty-Shon Alexander, Creighton
Kellan Grady, Davidson
Antoine Davis, Detroit Mercy
Anthony Edwards, Georgia
Trent Frazier, Illinois
Joe Weiskamp, Iowa
Tyrese Maxey, Kentucky
Skylar Mays, LSU
Joshua Langford, Michigan State
TJ Gibbs, Notre Dame
Berrin Tyree, Ole Miss
Myles Powell, Seton Hall
A.J. Lawson, South Carolina
Mustapha Heron, St. John's
Desmond Bane, TCU
Jordan Bowden, Tennessee
Sam Merrill, Utah State