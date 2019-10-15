NCAA Basketball

(KMAland) -- Creighton standout Ty-Shon Alexander and Iowa’s Joe Wieskamp have both been placed on the 2020 Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year Award watch list.

Alexander led Creighton with 15.7 points per game, 41 steals and 97 three-pointers last season and earned Honorable Mention All-Big East.

Wieskamp averaged 11.1 points and 4.9 rebounds per game for the Hawkeyes in his freshman season.

View the complete list below:

Isaiah Joe, Arkansas

Kamar Baldwin, Butler

Jarron Cumberland, Cincinnati

Ty-Shon Alexander, Creighton

Kellan Grady, Davidson

Antoine Davis, Detroit Mercy

Anthony Edwards, Georgia

Trent Frazier, Illinois

Joe Weiskamp, Iowa

Tyrese Maxey, Kentucky

Skylar Mays, LSU

Joshua Langford, Michigan State

TJ Gibbs, Notre Dame

Berrin Tyree, Ole Miss

Myles Powell, Seton Hall

A.J. Lawson, South Carolina

Mustapha Heron, St. John's

Desmond Bane, TCU

Jordan Bowden, Tennessee

Sam Merrill, Utah State