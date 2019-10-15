(Omaha) -- Creighton freshman Keeley Davis has been named the Sports Imports/American Volleyball Coaches Association National Player of the Week.
Davis is the second player in Creighton history to earn the award after Michelle Sicner was honored six years ago.
Davis averaged 4.75 kills per set and hit .370 during a road trip that included wins over DePaul and Marquette. She had 31 kills, seven digs, two aces and a block assist in the win over Marquette.
View the complete release from Creighton athletics linked here.