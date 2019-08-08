(Omaha) -- Creighton senior Taryn Jakubowski is a unanimous selection for the Preseason All Big East soccer team.
The senior midfielder is one of 11 on the Preseason All-Big East Team. Xavier’s Samantha Dewey is the Preseason Offensive Player of the Year while Meaghan Nally of Georgetown is the Defensive Player of the Year pick and Shelby Hogan of Providence was named the Preseason Goalkeeper of the Year.
Georgetown received nine of 10 first-place votes in the Preseason Coaches’ Poll and is the preseason favorite. Butler received the other first-place vote and is second in the poll ahead of Providence, Xavier and DePaul.
Villanova and St. John’s are tied for sixth, Marquette is eighth, Creighton is ninth and Seton Hall is 10th.
View the complete release from Creighton athletics here.