(Omaha) -- Creighton’s Katie Sullivan and Skylar Heinrich both picked up Big East Conference honors on Monday.
Sullivan was named the Goalkeeper of the Week in the conference while Heinrich was named to the Big East Honor Roll.
Sullivan posted her third shutout of the season in Creighton’s 2-0 win over DePaul and had her second highest save total of the year with seven saves.
Heinrich had her team-high eighth goal of the season in the win over DePaul. View the complete release from Creighton athletics linked here.