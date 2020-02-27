(Omaha) -- Creighton’s Gabby Tremblay has been picked as the Big East Conference Golfer of the Week.
Tremblay tied for 12th place at the Islander Classic in Corpus Christi, Texas.
View the complete release from Creighton athletics linked here.
