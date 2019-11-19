(Omaha) -- Creighton’s Brittany Witt and Keeley Davis were both honored by the Big East Conference on Tuesday.
Witt is the Big East Defensive Player of the Week for the eighth time in her career. Meanwhile, Davis was named the Big East Freshman of the Week for the ninth time this season.
Witt averaged 6.17 digs per set and was perfect on all 25 of her serve receive attempts this past week. Davis averaged 6.08 points, 5.00 kills, 1.67 digs, 0.83 blocks and 0.50 aces per set.
