(New York) -- Creighton University has been selected to host the 2019 Big East Women’s Soccer Championship, the conference announced on Monday.
The tournament semifinals and finals will be played at Morrison Stadium in Omaha on November 7th and 10th, respectively, with first round matches at campus sites on November 3rd.
This is the third time Creighton has served as the host of the Big East Championship with the last time coming in 2015.
