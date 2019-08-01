(Omaha) -- The Creighton volleyball team has been picked second in the Big East Conference preseason poll of the league coaches.
The Bluejays have won five consecutive regular season and tournament championships in the league. Seniors Megan Ballenger, Madelyn Cole and Brittany Witt were all named to the Preseason All-Conference Team.
Marquette has been picked as the league favorite by the coaches, earning eight first-place votes and 80 points overall. Creighton had two first-place votes and 73 points.
View the complete release from Creighton athletics linked here.