(Omaha) -- Creighton volleyball swept all three Big East Conference honors this week.
Brittany Witt was picked as the Defensive Player of the Week while Keeley Davis earned the Offensive Player of the Week and the Freshman of the Week honor. It’s the sixth straight week for Davis as the Big East’s top freshman.
Davis led all Big East players with 4.75 kills per set and hit .370 for the week during wins over Marquette and dePaul.
Witt, meanwhile, led the conference with 5.50 digs per set. View the complete release linked here.