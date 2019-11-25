(Omaha) -- Creighton volleyball swept the final Big East weekly volleyball awards on Monday.
Jaela Zimmerman was named the Offensive Player of the Week while Naomi Hickman picked up the Defensive Player of the Week honor and Keeley Davis was named Freshman of the Week.
Zimmerman averaged 4.81 points, 4.38 kills, 1.88 digs, 0.38 blocks and 0.25 aces for the week while Hickman had 2.50 blocks and 1.62 kills per set. Davis had 3.75 points, 3.12 kills, 2.50 digs, 0.50 blocks and 0.38 aces.
View the complete release from Creighton athletics linked here.