(KMAland) -- Former Creston tennis standout Ryan Kucera is set to begin his coaching career. It’s just coming in a different capacity than he expected.
Kucera, who finished out his career and education at Grand View this spring, is the new women’s tennis coach at Minnesota State University in Mankato.
“It’s kind of a crazy thing to think about,” Kucera said. “I’ve been really lucky. The culture at Minnesota State is really awesome. They’ve got some people around the tennis and athletic program that have committed themselves to helping me succeed.”
Kucera, who originally played tennis at Luther for a year after a standout career in Creston, says he started applying for graduate assistant positions. Minnesota State told him they didn’t have a GA spot for him, but they would love to talk to him about the head coach spot.
“I think they just liked my enthusiasm,” Kucera said. “I’ve been blessed to work with some really good coaches during my career, and I’m really excited to be here.”
Even while Kucera was an active athlete with Grand View, he was gaining experience in the coaching realm. He spent time as a student assistant with the women’s program at Grand View, did some offseason coaching with local high schools and was a tennis professional at the Des Moines Country Club.
“The best teams I’ve been on, we wanted to go to practice and work for each other,” Kucera said. “We made it about the work and about going to practice every day, and that made the competition time a lot more fun.”
While the times are uncertain, Kucera says he is already going to work on next year’s schedule and has been in touch with the remaining members of his future team. One philosophy he will bring with him is to focus on your individual strengths.
“The number one thing I learned as a college athlete is to play your style and be yourself,” Kucera said. “Tennis is a great game because there’s not just one way to win. Of course, you’re going to try to make your weaknesses better, but you’ve got to have something you can count on.”
Listen to the complete interview with Kucera linked below.