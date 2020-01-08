(Creston) -- The Creston boys are 7-3 on the season, very much a contender for the Hawkeye Ten title and beginning to trend in the right direction as some pivotal games loom for the Panthers.
"As a whole, we're beginning to trend in the right direction," Coach Bryce Schafer tells KMA Sports, "We've just battled. Been in some tight contests and fallen on the winning side more often than not."
The Panthers began the season with a blowout loss to 2019 state semifinalist Winterset and also lost to Bondurant-Farrar earlier this season. However, they hold victories over Atlantic, St. Albert, Atlantic, Gallatin (MO), Shenandoah, Clarinda, and Chariton.
Five of the Panthers' victories have come by single-digit margin, including their January 3rd triumph of Clarinda, where the Panthers overcame a 10-point halftime deficit to beat the Cardinals 61-53.
"It was one of those games where I didn't think we came out very strong in the first half," Schafer said, "Going down by 10 at halftime there was a challenge set to those guys in the locker room. I just challenged them to work harder and put more on the table. Credit to my guys for continuing to fight and we were able to pull it off."
Much like he has been all season, junior Brance Baker was vital to the Panthers' winning efforts. Baker posted 22 points and buried four second-half three-pointers to help mount the comeback.
Baker is currently the team's leading scorer with 15.1 points per game. Baker also leads the team in steals (28), assists (32) and is third in rebounds (57). Classmate Cael Kralik is averaging 11.5 points per game and leads the team in rebounds (60).
Kaden Briggs and Colby Burg are adding 8.3 and 7.4 points per game respectively.
The production from Burg, Baker, and Kralik has aided Creston during its transition into replacing one of the school's most prolific scorers, Kylan Smallwood.
"I think they understood that it's their team now," Schafer said, "Understanding the torch had to be passed and wasn't going to be passed to one single guy. They've taken that load extremely well."
The Panthers are currently 3-1 in Hawkeye Ten Conference action and are very much a player in the race for the conference championship. They will look to stay afloat Friday when they face defending conference champion Denison-Schleswig.
Coach Schafer and his team know the significance of Friday's game.
"It's massive," Schafer said, "They're a really, really good team. This could be that signature win we're looking for as a program. I think this could be the game that really pushes our confidence to another level.
"I believe we're a top tier team in this conference. We just have to start getting those kind of wins to prove to everybody else, and at the end of the day prove to ourselves, that we deserve to be there."
Matt Stein will be in Denison Friday night for a report that can be heard on the Keast Auto Center High School Basketball Scoreboard Show from 9:30 to 11 pm on KMA. The full interview with Coach Schafer can be heard below.