(Creston) -- The year Creston golf had been waiting for won't happen.
The girls were looking for a third consecutive Hawkeye Ten title while the boys were ready to build off the last couple seasons. Sadly, the cancellation of the spring sports season due to concerns over COVID-19 brought a premature end to what figured to be a productive season.
"It was really disappointing," Coach Jon Thomson said. "This was the year I was waiting for for the boys. There's a lot what-ifs running through our heads."
Last year, the Creston boys shot a 347 at the Hawkeye Ten Conference Meet to finish eighth. They returned the top two players from last year's team, Colby Burg and Brayton Chestnut, giving Thomson hope his team could make another leap this year.
"It was a young group, initially," Thomson said. "They were just maturing into some smart golfers."
The girls shot 362 at last year's conference meet, edging Atlantic by seven strokes for a second consecutive conference crown.
"I was just really pleased on who was coming back and really excited for this spring," Thomson said.
The girls were slated to be led by defending conference champion and KMAland Girls Golfer of the Year Rylie Driskell. Driskell shot a 78 at the conference meet and averaged a score of 39.71 in 9-holes and 79.20 in 18-hole rounds en route to a ninth-place finish at the state meet. Driskell was eyeing to make another leap in her junior season.
"She's such a tremendous iron-striker," Thomson said. "It's just phenomenal the way she can strike the ball with long, short irons. She's great on the greens, too. Her dedication to the sport and tenaciousness to do well is commendable."
Sydney Hartsock, the Panthers' lone senior, placed fourth in the conference last season and was hopeful for a final season on the course.
"I feel horrible for her," Thomson said. "She brought a tremendous amount of leadership to our team."
Sophomore Maria Groumoutis also figured to be a viable contributor after a solid freshman outing.
Aside from Driskell, Hartsock and Groumotis, the Panthers had tons of depth.
"We were going to have really good numbers," Thomson said. "And that creates competition."
On the boys side, junior Colby Burg was the top returner for the Panthers. Burg placed seventh in last year's Hawkeye Ten Tournament and was a district qualifier. Brayton Chestnut, Rylan Luther, Beau Thompson and Luke Latham were also expected to be contributors.
"It was going to be a really exciting year for Creston boys and girls golf," Thomson said.
Had a season occurred, the Panthers would have set their goals on claiming a pair of conference titles and postseason success.
"As the season goes on, you set goals," Thomson said. "Some long-term and some short-term. Those long-term goals definitely would have been set for the postseason. Whether team-wise or individually."
The complete interview with Coach Thomson can be heard below.