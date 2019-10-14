(Creston) -- Creston/Orient-Macksburg football has been competitive all season long in one of the state’s best and deepest districts.
The Panthers (2-5 overall, 0-3 3A-9) suffered their fifth straight loss on Friday night, but during that streak they’ve lost by 9, 14 and 16 and largely been in those games down to the final minutes.
“Our kids are battling every week,” Coach Brian Morrison told KMA Sports. “Against competitive football teams in our districts our kids are giving ourselves a chance, but we just haven’t finished football games.”
Despite the skid, Coach Morrison says his kids continue to bring it to practice each and every single evening. It’s a good building block for a program that touts a 21-person junior class.
“We’ve been inconsistent at times up front,” Morrison said. “That hurts us in finishing football games. Our tackling has to improve to win those games against those kind of teams, and we’ve been giving up big plays. We have to get that right.”
One area for the Panthers that has been going well is on the offensive side where senior quarterback Eli Loudon has helped his team score a combined 60 points in their last two games. Other than an eight-point output against Lewis Central, they’ve generally scored enough to win.
“Offensively, we’re an explosive football team with our skill kids,” Morrison said. “Eli has done a tremendous job of leading the offense, and the wide receivers Cael Kralik and Brance Baker are catching footballs and keeping us in football games. We knew our receiving corps would be a strength.”
It won’t get any easier this week when they welcome Harlan to town. The KMAland No. 2 Cyclones (5-2, 2-1) are coming off an upset win over previously undefeated Lewis Central.
“Seeing their progression from Week 1 to Week 7, traditionally Harlan is getting better every game, and that’s the case this year,” Morrison said. “They’ve improved so much from the Denison to LC game. People may think the LC game was a fluke, but they were the better football team.
“Hats off to them. They’re playing well right now and with confidence. Their front eight is really good on defense, and their quarterback does a nice job running the football and spreading it out to his receivers.”
Harlan’s win over Lewis Central came immediately after a tough, emotional and tight loss to Glenwood. With the Cyclones putting so much into the last two games, could the Panthers sneak up on their Hawkeye Ten rival this week?
“I don’t think anybody in our district can have an off night and win a football game,” Morrison said. “We could have three teams in the playoffs in our district, which is really impressive. We just have to have a chance to get that game in the fourth quarter. I’m excited to see where we stack up against another good football team in our district.”
Todd Jacobson will be in Creston providing reports during the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show. Listen to the complete interview with Coach Morrison linked below.