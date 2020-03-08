(KMAland) -- Creston’s Kelsey Fields and Megan Witte of Lewis Central have been named unanimous first team All-Hawkeye Ten Conference choices.
Other first team members were Allie Petry of St. Albert, Red Oak’s Sophie Walker, Glenwood’s Madison Camden and Elle Scarborough and Haley Rasmussen of Atlantic.
Red Oak’s Chloe Johnson and Ellie Rengstorf headline the second team while Kuemper’s Mallory Badding, Isabel Pershing of St. Albert, Denison-Schleswig’s Hannah Neeman, Lewis Central’s Delaney Esterling, Glenwood’s Jenna Hopp and Macie Leinen of Harlan are other second-team members.
Below is the list of honorable mentions on the team:
Brynlee Arnold, Glenwood
Jordyn Blaha, St. Albert
Sam Dunphy, Creston
Ellie Magnuson, Denison-Schleswig
Coryl Matheny, Glenwood
Jessalee Niehart, Clarinda
McKenna Paulsen, Lewis Central
McKenna Pettepier, Lewis Central
Claire Schmitz, Harlan
McKenzie Waters, Atlantic
Allie West, Red Oak
Ava Wolf, Shenandoah