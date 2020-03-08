H-10 logo 2018.jpg
Hawkeye Ten Conference

(KMAland) -- Creston’s Kelsey Fields and Megan Witte of Lewis Central have been named unanimous first team All-Hawkeye Ten Conference choices.

Other first team members were Allie Petry of St. Albert, Red Oak’s Sophie Walker, Glenwood’s Madison Camden and Elle Scarborough and Haley Rasmussen of Atlantic.

Red Oak’s Chloe Johnson and Ellie Rengstorf headline the second team while Kuemper’s Mallory Badding, Isabel Pershing of St. Albert, Denison-Schleswig’s Hannah Neeman, Lewis Central’s Delaney Esterling, Glenwood’s Jenna Hopp and Macie Leinen of Harlan are other second-team members.

Below is the list of honorable mentions on the team:

Brynlee Arnold, Glenwood

Jordyn Blaha, St. Albert

Sam Dunphy, Creston

Ellie Magnuson, Denison-Schleswig

Coryl Matheny, Glenwood

Jessalee Niehart, Clarinda

McKenna Paulsen, Lewis Central

McKenna Pettepier, Lewis Central

Claire Schmitz, Harlan

McKenzie Waters, Atlantic

Allie West, Red Oak

Ava Wolf, Shenandoah