(Creston) -- Another Creston standout will get an opportunity to continue to play in front of her hometown fans.
Senior Emma Hanson has signed to play volleyball at the next level for Southwestern Community College.
“It’s always been my dream to play college volleyball,” she said. “It’s my favorite sport, and SWCC seems like a really good decision.”
Hanson says the proximity to home, her familiarity with the campus and the family feel were all deciding factors for her during the recruiting process.
“Coach (Mallory McArtor) seemed really awesome and nice,” Hanson said. “I’m excited to get a chance to practice with them, and I’m excited to get better at volleyball as a whole.”
Hanson had a strong senior year, slamming in 1.49 kills per set and leading the Panthers with 95 total blocks in the middle of the net.
“They were looking for a big middle blocker, and that’s probably what I’m best at right now,” Hanson added. “I’m working to get my swing better, too.”
