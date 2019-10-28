(Creston) -- Creston senior MaKenna Hudson went over 1,000 digs for her career at a recent regular season tournament.
“I wish it had happened on senior night,” she told KMA Sports. “It was a feeling of satisfaction.”
The three-year starter at libero for the Panthers says it was a milestone she had long chased as a goal.
“When I was a sophomore, we were at Harlan, and Sidney Craig got her 1,000th dig,” Hudson said. “I was thinking that might be something I might be able to do. So, I kind of set my goal (to do it).”
Hudson is averaging 4.13 digs per set this season, topping out with 21 total in a matchup with Southwest Valley in mid-September.
“I’ve been a libero since I was a freshman,” the former junior high setter said. “We’ve had three different coaches in my four years, and each coach just kept me in that position.”
The latest coach is Traci Haley, who has her team at 13-17 heading into a 3A regional semifinal matchup with Des Moines Christian on Tuesday. The 13th win was an opening round sweep of Clarke.
“I would say it’s definitely the most fun I’ve had playing my last four years,” Hudson said. “Obviously, we’ve never had home court advantage in the first round and never made it past the first round. Just being able to say that and do that, I’m really happy about it.”
While Des Moines Christian ranks No. 11 in the state and has a strong 23-6 record, Hudson says her team is looking forward to the opportunity on Tuesday.
“We’ve been watching film and try to look at QuikStats,” Hudson said of scouting the Lions. “We don’t think they’ve have had competition like the Hawkeye Ten gives to us. I think we can battle with them.”
Hudson made her comments on Monday’s KMAland Catch Up. Listen to the complete interview linked below.