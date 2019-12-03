(Creston) -- The Creston to DMACC connection is set to continue with senior standout Sara Keeler.
The Panthers first baseman tells KMA Sports DMACC is one of the offers she was most hoping for during the recruiting process.
“The second I got an offer from them, I knew I wanted to go there,” Keeler said. “I’d been going to camps there since fifth grade. There are so many former Creston people that have gone there, and they’ve all had a chance to move on to (a higher level).”
The history of Creston softball standouts playing at DMACC is fairly extensive. Shelby Kramer, Katlin and Taylor Briley and Natalie Mostek are some of the names that have gone from Panthers to Bears and then eventually had chances to continue at a higher level.
“I played with Taylor my 8th grade year, and she’s been a big role model for me,” Keeler added. “I’ve wanted to be just like Taylor.”
Now, Keeler will get a chance to follow in her footsteps at DMACC. The senior had a huge junior season this past summer, finishing with All-Hawkeye Ten honors after hitting .449 with a .504 on-base percentage and a .644 slugging percentage thanks to 18 doubles, a triple and a home run.
“It’s just a very family atmosphere (at DMACC),” she said. “Everyone is so close on the softball team. They care a lot about your academics, and the coaching staff is a lot like (Creston Coach Mike McCabe).”
Hear much more with Keeler from today’s Upon Further Review linked below.