(Logan) -- Logan-Magnolia standout Kylie Morrison's tough college decision was made easier by the culture and atmosphere she absorbed while visiting Northwestern College, which ultimately led to her signing to play basketball for the Raiders.
"College decision is a long, hard process," Morrison said on Thursday's Upon Further Review, "but when I visited Northwestern the first time, it was a great experience. I went back for a basketball camp and some other things over the summer and fitting in with the girls and the coaches was amazing. I loved it there."
According to Morrison, the selling point for her was the atmosphere and cultured displayed by the team and Coach Chris Yaw.
"Their atmosphere and culture their basketball team has was a huge plus. It was amazing," Morrison said.
Morrison says she chose Northwestern over Buena Vista and Concordia.
The Raiders are off to a 10-2 start this season and play in the Great Plains Athletic Conference. Morrison will be joined in Orange City by former Ar-We-Va standout Emilee Danner, who is currently averaging 7.8 points per game at Northwestern.
Before heading off to Northwestern, Morrison hopes to finish her heralded career at Logan-Magnolia on a strong note. She recently went over 1,000 career points and is averaging 17.6 points per game to help guide the Panthers to a 7-1 start on the season. Morrison is hopeful her senior season will end the same way her freshman season did: with a trip to the state tournament.
"I'm really just hoping to take the season as far as we can get it with my team, we're really hoping to make state this year," Morrison said.
The complete interview with Morrison can be heard here.