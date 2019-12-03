(Ames) -- Five Iowa State volleyball players, two from Kansas State and one from Kansas were honored by the Big 12 with the release of the All-Conference awards on Tuesday.
The Cyclones placed Candelaria Herrera and Eleanor Holthaus on the first team while Piper Mauck and Avery Rhodes were tabbed as second team choices. Annie Hatch was named to the All-Big 12 Rookie Team.
Kansas senior Zoe Hill and Kansas State’s Peyton Williams were both picked to the second team while K-State’s Anna Dixon is on the All-Rookie Team.
View the complete release from the Big 12 Conference linked here.