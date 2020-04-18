(Ames) -- Iowa State football continues to add to their recruiting class despite the dead period.
The Cyclones landed a commitment from Lutz, Florida all-purpose back Deon Silas on Saturday. The 5-foot-8, 170-pound Silas ranks ninth in the country at his position and 175th in the state of Florida, according to 247Sports Composite Rankings.
Silas had other reported offers from several Group of Five programs, including Bowling Green, Coastal Carolina, Georgia State, Liberty, Southern Miss, Toledo, USF and UT Martin. He is the ninth known commit in the 2021 ISU recruiting class.