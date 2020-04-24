(Ames) -- Iowa State has landed another in-state recruit with the commitment of Johnston tight end Tyler Moore.
The 6-foot-5, 235-pound Moore had a number of offers from the Mid-American Conference and UCF before the Cyclones offered three days ago.
Moore had 20 receptions for 307 yards and four touchdowns this past season for Johnston. He is the 19th-ranked Iowan and 79th-ranked tight end, according to 247Sports.
Moore is the 12th known commit in Iowa State’s 2021 recruiting class, which currently ranks third in the Big 12 and 21st in the nation.