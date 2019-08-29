(Rock Port) -- The Rock Port football team enters week one ranked ninth in the state, and will be under the direction of a new head coach.
Rock Port native Dalton Jones is more than excited to lead the Blue Jays this season, a team he grew up watching and eventually played for in high school. He even spent the previous two seasons as an assistant on the staff of former head coach Ross Hastert, who had held the position since 2011 and racked up a 58-29 career record in his time with the school.
"I'm born and raised in Rock Port," Jones said on KMA's Upon Further Review program Thursday morning. "I still leave nearby. I bleed blue, man, and I have since I was six years old. I am all about this program, the school and this community. Certainly, this job is a huge honor for me to take the helm of. It's a very respected position in my eyes."
The Blue Jays are coming off a 6-5 finish in 2018 and even picked up a first round playoff win over Albany. They return several key pieces from last year's team, including star running back Joey Herron, who is entering his junior season. Herron broke out in his sophomore year with over 1000 rushing yards on 133 carries, and found the end zone 17 times on the ground. Senior Alex Burke is back as the team's starting quarterback. He threw for 985 yards last season with 12 touchdowns and only three interceptions.
Coach Jones noted several other players are expected to lead the charge including senior offensive lineman Kalen LaHue, sophomore linebacker Colten Stevens, junior center Cayden Criger, junior Gabe Abbott, and freshmen Jarrett Hunter and Micah Makings.
Even though the Blue Jays were ranked ninth in the state in the first Missouri 8-Man Football Media Poll of the season, Coach Jones says his team only pays attention to getting prepared for the upcoming game.
"I guess I'm appreciative that they think highly of us to put us in the top ten in the state, but we are only focused on what we need to do to win each week," Jones said. "Our goal is to go 1-0 every single week. Rankings are what they are, but we don't put any stock into that."
Rock Port begins its 2019 campaign Friday night when they travel to DeKalb, a team that went 5-6 overall last year and won four of its final six games of the season.
"I have a tremendous amount of respect for their team and where they've gone," Jones said. "When I started, I believe they had like nine guys out and now they have a full team. They have done a tremendous job of getting that program built back up and getting guys excited to play football."
"They look very good on film," he added. "They are well coached and have a tricky offense that our defense will have to be on their toes for. We're excited for this. It's that first game of the year feeling. We are excited for the test to see where we are and where we can go. I think it will be a really tough game."
KMA Reporter Nolan Brooks will provide live updates from DeKalb Friday night during the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show. Hear all of our coverage on AM 960 and FM 99.1, beginning at 6:20 PM. Coach Jones' full interview can be found below.