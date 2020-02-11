(Greenfield) -- The Nodaway Valley girls won a state-ranked battle in the waning seconds while the Nodaway Valley boys relied on a strong fourth quarter to sweep AHSTW Monday night on KMA-FM 99.1
Girls: Nodaway Valley 58 AHSTW 56
Alyssa Davis's game-winner with nine seconds remaining propelled Class 2A No. 15 Nodaway Valley passed 2A No. 12 AHSTW in a thrilling battle of state-ranked foes.
"Had we done a little things in the first half, it would have hopefully not been as close, but they're a really good team," Coach Brian Eisbach said. "Proud of our kids. They didn't get down on themselves and found a way to pull through.
The first half featured many lead changes and concluded with AHSTW taking a 30-23 lead into the break. Nodaway Valley pulled within two at 40-38 going into the fourth quarter.
Nodaway Valley began the quarter on a 9-2 run to take a 47-42 with less than five minutes remaining. The two teams traded buckets at 47-44, 49-46 and 53-50. Nodaway Valley led 55-54 with 25 seconds when Alyssa Davis made 1 of 2 free throws to bring the lead to 56-56. AHSTW's Claire Denning quickly rushed up court and nailed a floater to tie the game at 56 with 14 seconds left. Nodaway Valley took a timeout to talk things over.
After the timeout, Lexi Shike brought the ball up court and found a trailing Davis, who hit the go-ahead with nine seconds remaining.
"We didn't really plan anything," Davis said. "I just didn't have any second thoughts and it went up and in."
"We had our mindset on how we wanted to run it," Eisbach said of the game-winning play. "It just happened to be Alyssa and she converted."
AHSTW had an opportunity to tie it at the buzzer, but the shot fell short, allowing the Wolverines to capture their 19th win of the season.
Shike led Nodaway Valley's scoring attack with 24 points and added seven rebounds.
"I knew I just had to take it at them tonight," Shike said. "They were in foul trouble, so I just had to take them out of the game."
Maddax DeVault finished with 17 points, Davis added just five points, but scored the two most important.
AHSTW was led in the defeat by Kinsey Scheffler, who posted 24 points, but fouled out in the final minutes. The Lady Vikes also received 17 points from Claire Harris and 13 from Claire Denning. Their leading scorer: Kailey Jones (17 PPG) did not play due to an ankle injury. The loss drops AHSTW to 17-3 on the season. They will conclude their regular season tomorrow night against Tri-Center.
Nodaway Valley's regular season comes to a close with a record of 19-2. They will host Treynor in a Class 2A regional quarterfinal contest Tuesday, January 18th. If Nodaway Valley beats Treynor, they could rematch with AHSTW, who will face either Underwood or MVAOCOU in the first round.
"We told the kids this weekend that today was the first day of the postseason for us even though it was a regular-season game," Eisbach said. "They're a heckuva ball team. It will be interesting to see what happens in our region."
Complete interviews with Shike, Davis and Coach Eisbach can be viewed below.
Boys: Nodaway Valley 59 AHSTW 45
Nodaway Valley opened the fourth quarter on a 16-1 run to pull away and capture a quality non-conference win on senior night.
"We knew this was going to be a tough game," Co-Coach James Larson said. "They have a great record, they have a great team and they're going to do some damage. This was a great challenge for us. Huge win for us, getting a little momentum going forward."
The game was tied at 10 after one quarter and the two teams traded barbs in the second quarter before Nodaway Valley took a 29-27 lead into halftime.
The lead continued to change in the third quarter, with Nodaway Valley taking a 41-38 lead into the final eight minutes.
The Wolverines opened the quarter with a 15-1 spurt to push their lead to 56-39 with just under three minutes left, ultimately putting the game out of reach and securing the victory.
"Everybody kind of did their part. We got some loose balls, got some O-boards, got to the hoop and made some free throws."
Mason Menefee paced the Wolverines with 22 points in the victory.
"A lot of time he's kinda passive and letting the offense coming to him, but seeing some of the other guys were struggling, he saw that he needed to get it going," Larson said.
Clay Hohertz scored 10 points and hauled in 10 rebounds Tyler Vandewater and Toby Bower also added in nine points apiece.
AHSTW was led in the defeat by nine points apiece from Joey Cunningham and Brayden Lund. Raydden Grobe added eight points for the Vikings, who fall to 16-4 on the season and will close their regular season tomorrow against Tri-Center.
Nodaway Valley's victory moves the Wolverines' record to 14-6. They will close the regular season Friday at CAM.
"If we handle business against CAM Friday, that will give us a lot of momentum going into the postseason," Larson said.
The complete interview with Coach Larson can be viewed below.