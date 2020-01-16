(Lincoln) -- Nebraska football coach Scott Frost has announced the return of Mike Dawson and a few title changes to his assistant coaching staff.
Dawson, who coached the defensive line in 2018, returns to Nebraska after one season with the New York Giants. Dawson will be the outside linebackers coach.
In addition, running backs coach Ryan Held has received a $100,000 raise and added recruiting coordinator to his title. Secondary coach Travis Fisher received a $125,000 raise and is now one of the highest-paid secondary coaches in the country.
Offensive line coach Greg Austin has added run game coordinator and signed a contract extension, according to the release found here.