(Des Moines) -- Governor Kim Reynolds stated during her press conference that a decision on the 2020 high school baseball and softball season has yet to be decided.
"We will continue to monitor and look for opportunity to continuing re-opening in a very careful, reasonable and responsible way." Reynolds said.
Reynolds says the state will continue to monitor data before making an official decision on a summer sports season.
The Iowa High School Athletic Association and Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union have recently stated the decision on a season would be decided by June 1st. The spring sports seasons were effectively canceled on April 24th.