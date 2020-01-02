(Auburn) -- The defending Nebraska Class C1 state champion Auburn enters 2020 with a 7-0 record. While the Bulldogs enter the new year with last year's title trophy in their display case and a number one ranking by the Omaha World-Herald, they don't feel the pressure of being the defending champs.
"We're not protecting anything, we haven't won anything this year," Auburn Coach Jim Weeks tells KMA Sports. "It's not something we've already won and we're trying to keep. Sometimes people think it's yours to lose, but it's not. It's ours to win."
According to Weeks, Auburn is more focused on getting better each game rather than defending their title, which may go hand-in-hand.
"We've got to go out to prove and get better," Weeks said, "This team it's different. It's not about us going out and guarding our state championship. It's us improving as a team, getting better and being versatile."
The Bulldogs have currently tallied wins over Malcolm, Weeping Water, Elmwood-Murdock, Freeman, West Point-Beemer, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge, and Hartington-Cedar Catholic. The latter three of the Bulldogs' victories came at Wayne State's Great Northeast Nebraska Shootout, where the Bulldogs claimed the title with a five-point win over Hartington-Cedar Catholic in the finals.
"They triple-teamed our post player, so some other players stepped up," Weeks said, "That's what a good team does, when they take away something you've been successful with, you're versatile enough to beat them in different ways."
The Bulldogs have been led this year by Cam Binder and Josh Lambert. Binder---an all-state performer from last season has picked up where he left off last season while Lambert has been able to use his 6'8 presence to create opportunities in the paint. Ryan Binder, CJ Hughes, and Dan Frary have also been vital for the Bulldogs this season.
Auburn will resume action tonight against Milford, who is 6-2 on the season. The Bulldogs will also face Mound City (MO), who is currently undefeated on Saturday in St. Joseph.
While the Bulldogs are undefeated and have been rather unscathed through most the season, that doesn't mean Coach Weeks doesn't see areas where his teams can improve.
"We nit-pick a lot of things," Weeks said, "Every game gives you a reason to practice. We break it down into three parts: the offense, defense and the time/ situations, there's several little things we want to work on. We have enough things to work on."
The complete interview with Coach Weeks can be heard below.