(Johnson) -- The defending Nebraska Class D2 champions are just one win away from a chance to defend their crown. The Johnson-Brock Eagles have overcome a slow start and many voids to put themselves in a district final tonight with Mead.
The Eagles are currently 17-8, have won six in a row and are feeling they're beginning to play their best basketball.
"That's always the goal of every team, to be playing better at the end than they are the beginning," Coach Lucus Dalinghaus tells KMA Sports. "We knew there was going to be a little bit of a transition period and a time where we were going to struggle a bit and I think that's what happened."
The Eagles have been competitive in each of their 25 games this season and have held a lead in every game, however, there were some games where they did not finish the way Coach Dalinghaus hoped.
"We were very competitive in all games, we just haven't been able to finish and put four quarters together."
Johnson-Brock avenged one of their losses Thursday in a sub-district final. The Eagles defeated Parkview Christian 61-37 and avenge a 64-43 loss on January 14th.
"We had multiple guys step up," Dalinghaus said. "They like to speed you up, force a lot of turnovers and score off them. We knew we had to limit that and slow them down. We handled their press pretty well. We just slowed the game down and ran it at our pace. We finally started to put together four full quarters."
While the Eagles were forced to replace five of their top six scorers from last year's championship team, they did return senior Ty Hahn, who was their leading scorer a year ago.
Hahn, a Nebraska football commit, has paced the Eagles this season with 19.4 points per game. Hahn has also hauled in 177 rebounds. While Hahn's performances on the court are important, Dalinghaus feels Hahn's most important production comes away from it.
"His biggest thing is his leadership," Dalinghaus said of Hahn. "He gets everyone else going. Early in the season, Ty carried us and did a great job of being that scorer for us."
Kolt Davis is averaging 7.3 points per game for the Eagles. His brother Kade is contributing 6.1 points per contest while Caleb Fossenbarger and Jessy Sunderman are contributing five points apiece.
"Teams haven't been able to key in on just Ty because other kids have stepped up and really hurt other teams," Dalinghaus said.
The defending champs are one win away from returning to the state tournament, but they don't feel the pressure to repeat and are rather just focusing on getting to the state tournament.
"Our goal has been to get to the state tournament," Dalinghaus said. "We knew it was going to be a struggle to get back. The goal never changed. This team, they've been in great position for learning experiences. Before the Freeman game we talked about how we have the potential to run the table and not lose again and so far we've been able to rattle off quite a few wins."
The Eagles will look for one more tonight when they face Mead in a district final at Weeping Water. Johnson-Brock enters the tournament as the seven seed while Mead is the 10 seed. This will be their third meeting with Mead in 10 days. Johnson-Brock won the previous contests by scores of 42-32 and 60-44.
The complete interview with Coach Dalinghaus can be heard below.