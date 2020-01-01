(Conception Junction) -- Nine months after a storybook state title run that put the Jefferson Eagles jersey away with another championship, the co-op of Jefferson and South Nodaway---also known as Platte Valley---is off to an 8-1 start in their title defense despite some early season injuries.
"Things are going OK." Platte Valley Coach Tim Jermain tells KMA Sports, "When you put two schools together, you're trying to mesh two programs together but I think that's gone pretty smoothly."
Platte Valley has tallied wins over King City (twice), Worth County, South Harrison, Maryville, West Nodaway, North Andrew, and Osborn and has done so without being fully healthy.
"We haven't yet had a game where we've had everyone healthy," Jermain said. Jermain notes that Steven Chor---who was a key cog in last year's state championship team--- missed the early phase of the season with an ankle injury while other key contributors have also battled through some injuries.
With the injuries and the changes surrounding his team, Jermain feels that his team has been able to learn a lot this season.
"We had a good returning core but just little different roles for some," Jermain said, "We've had to figure out defensively some things and who was going to do some things defensively. Everyone's trying to figure out their roles. We've made progress but we've still got a ways to go."
Platte Valley's two biggest learning experiences arguably came in a tight win over Class 3 Maryville and a double-overtime loss to Princeton in the Albany Tournament---their first game without Chor.
"Those games made us better for down the road, hopefully," Jermain said.
Clayton Merrigan and Chase Farnan were a large part of Jefferson's title run this year and have picked up this season where they left off last year.
"Both of them have taken a step forward," Jermain said, "They're a year older, they're stronger, they've got more experience now."
Farnan---who was the Class 1 State Tournament captain last season--- has maintained his stout defense and improved offensively while Merrigan has done a little bit of everything for Coach Jermain's team.
With three-fifths of a state championship starting lineup returning as well as some talented pieces from South Nodaway joining the mix, Coach Jermain and his team are well-aware that teams are focused on them. However, he says their approach will stay the same.
"I think our players understand that there's a little bit of a target on our back and we're going to get every team's best game, which will ultimately make us better," Jermain said.
So how have the defending state champs dealt with the pressure? According to Coach Jermain, there is no pressure.
"We're more just focused on what we need to continue to do to improve and get better," Jermain said.
Platte Valley will resume action Friday night when they face Rock Port followed by battles with DeKalb and Northeast Nodaway in the following seven days.
"Defensively, I think we have to continue to evolve. Offensively, as teams start taking away our strengths, having other people step up and assume roles is going to be key."
Nolan Brooks will be in Rock Port Friday night providing updates for the Keast Auto Center Scoreboard Show, which can be heard on KMA at around 9:30. The complete interview with Coach Jermain can be heard below.