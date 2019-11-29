(Treynor) -- Last year was a season to remember for the Treynor girls' basketball team. While the memories are still there, many of the key cogs from the state championship team are not, but the Cardinals are ready to begin the upcoming season.
"We had an exciting season last year," Treynor Coach Joe Chapman told KMA Sports, "I think the girls that are back are excited."
The top four scorers from Coach Chapman's Class 2A state title team are gone including standouts Konnor Sudmann, Kayla Chapman, and Sydni Huisman. But many underclassmen played a hand in the Cardinals championship which Coach Chapman can't help but view as a positive for this year's team.
"When you make a championship run like that, the culture and the energy and watching how Kayla, Konnor, and Sydni handled practices helps immensely," Chapman said.
Junior Mandy Stogdill comes into the new season as the Cardinals' top returning scorer with 5.6 points per game followed by Tori Castle with 4.3 points per contest.
"They're going to have to certainly step up their game and increase their role, which they've been waiting patiently to do," Chapman said.
Chapman also expects to see some good things from Kennedy Elwood, Emma Flathers, and Brooklyn Sedlak, too.
For the first season in a while, Treynor may not be the early favorite to claim the Western Iowa Conference due to strong early showings from AHSTW and Logan-Magnolia, which is fine with Coach Chapman and his team.
"It's going to be a grind every night, which certainly works in our favor," Chapman said.
As far as repeating goes, it will be tough, but Treynor's mindset goes hand-and-hand with the opportunity to repeat.
"We'll be a whole different team come February, that's our plan. We look forward to what product we are going to put on the court there," Chapman said.
Treynor's season officially begins Monday night when they travel to Harlan.
"Their style is in-your-face, up-and-down, and physical. All three of those styles will make us better and we'll be ready for what they have and see how it plays out," Chapman said.
The complete interview with Coach Chapman can be heard below.