(Coon Rapids) -- The Coon Rapids-Bayard boys have relied on a stingy defense to win five of their last six and are coming into tonight's showdown with Paton-Churdan on the heels of two impressive victories.
"Throughout the year we've just gotten better," Coach Cory Meyer tells KMA Sports. "It's been that gradual process."
The Crusaders began the year 3-4 but have since went 5-1 to bring their season record to 8-5.
"When you look back at it, we probably dropped a couple that we certainly could have had," Meyer said.
Meyer's team holds victories over Paton-Churdan, Ar-We-Va, ACGC, Glidden-Ralston, Woodward Academy, Exira-EHK and CAM and has losses to Saydel, CAM, Boyer Valley, West Harrison and Woodward-Granger.
The Crusaders' most recent victory was a 49-44 victory over CAM Tuesday night, avenging their 15-point loss to the Cougars on December 10th.
"I think our guys are starting to understand how to play together," Meyer said. "A lot of it is our mindset."
Gabe Obert currently leads the Crusaders with 13.2 points per game. Kade Schlepp, Tanner Oswald and Jalen Rosenbeck are all averaging seven points per game for Coon Rapids-Bayard, who averages 47 points per game as a team.
While the Crusaders have been efficient on offense, their bread and butter has been on the defensive side where they've allowed just 44 points per game.
"We're really good at team defense," Meyer said. "We help a lot, we're in gaps. We don't give up a lot of dribble penetration. We play a lot of that Virginia-style defense. You're not gonna beat us off the dribble, you're going to have to try to beat us at the three-point line."
The Crusaders will put their stingy defense back to the test tonight when they face Paton-Churdan, a team they beat 39-36 earlier in the season. The Rockets enter Friday's match-up 3-9 and on a six-game losing streak.
"It's all about trying to taking away opponent's strength, understanding what our strengths are and how we can try to exploit them as well," Meyer said.
The complete interview with Coach Meyer can be heard below.