(Mount Ayr) -- The Mount Ayr football team is off to a 2-0 start this season, thanks in part to a stout defense.
The Raiders have allowed just six points through the first two weeks, which is tied for fourth in Class 1A for scoring defense. Week one featured a 28-6 win over Nodaway Valley, while week two was a 3-0 win over Interstate 35 that included a 29-yard field goal by Peyton Stull as time expired to get the victory.
"The bottom line is you are looking to pick up a win each Friday, and we've been able to do that twice," said Co-Coach Delwyn Showalter. "We had two different ways of accomplishing that. We feel like we've made some good progress in the early going. We're certainly not where we need to be, but we are growing and improving. That's what we're looking for at this point."
Mount Ayr has only allowed 249 total yards through two games. Showalter says it's a combination of speed, physicality and knowledge that's led to a dominant start to the year.
"We've got guys that are very comfortable with their role, not only what their responsibilities are, but they understand the responsibilities of the people around them," said Showalter. "They get the big picture. Once you get to that, it's a little bit easier to play defense. We've also got a group that's physical; they really like that aspect of the game. They are able to read keys quickly and react."
"We've got some pretty good speed on defense too," added Showalter. "There's just no substitute for that. We're not big, but we do have some good speed and we've been able to utilize it."
On the offensive side of the ball, Showalter says the group is still working to put some things together. The Raiders have thrown 45 passes and now have seven different players who have carried the ball.
"We have thrown it more than in recent years," said Showalter. "We've got some good receivers and we've got a quarterback who has a good grasp of what we are trying to accomplish, so that lends itself to some more passing. With the running game, we've always been a team that's spread it out. We run a lot of option, so by design you don't know who is going to get the ball. We also try to rotate as many people as we can on the offensive side."
Mount Ayr will host Central Decatur (1-2) in week three. The Cardinals are coming off their first win of the season with a 42-22 win over Southwest Valley.
"Communication and recognition are going to be keys for us defensively," said Showalter. "We need to know where people are at. (Central Decatur) moves their people around a lot. Cole Pedersen will be at quarterback, running back and wide receiver, so we've got to know where he's at. When he's at quarterback, we have to know what we are looking at. There's a lot of processing that's going to have to take place."
Bret Ruggles will have reports from Mount Ayr as part of several games you can hear from on the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show on KMA.