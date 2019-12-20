(Council Bluffs) -- The Abraham Lincoln boys have opened the season 6-0 and will look to improve to 7-0 when they face Sioux City West tonight.
The secret to the Lynx' strong start, begins with their defense, according to Coach Jason Isaacson.
"On the defensive end is where our kids are really making their mark," Isaacson said, "That's what helping them be successful right now, they're just outworking people."
The AL defense held opponents to less than 30 points twice through six games and is only allowing an average of 38.83.
While the defense has been the secret to the strong start, Isaacson says there is no secret to the defense that has been effective.
"It's just effort and toughness, we've got a couple of seniors, Andrew Christensen and Matt Evans, who really set the tone for the rest the guys and everybody else is taking it up a notch, too. They're just competing and fun to watch."
The Lynx have been productive on the offensive side, too, averaging 57 points per game. Sophomore Josh Dix has paced the Lynx with 16.8 points per game and a team-high 30 rebounds.
"We ask him to do a lot and he's really working hard for us," Isaacson said, "Last year, he averaged 10 (points per game), but he was kind of more of a shooter. This year, we're asking him to shoot, to create for others and to post up. He's doing a lot of different things."
Matt Evans is contributing 11 points per game, while the trio of Jamison Gruber, Christian Tidiane and Kaden Baxter are contributing six points apiece. Tidiane has also been a presence down low with 23 rebounds and 14 blocks.
The Lynx have been tested early and often this season and risen to the occasion each time. On Saturday, they defeated Ames--a 4A state qualifier from a year ago and backed up that victory with a triumph over 3A qualifier Sergeant Bluff-Luton. The Lynx will host Sioux City West tonight and continue to test themselves after Christmas with battles against undefeated Harlan, undefeated Millard West (NE) and defending state qualifier Sioux City East.
Coach Isaacson is helpful that his team can use the time off to gear themselves for the daunting trio of games that awaits them.
"There's some things offensively that I'm eager to get a little bit of practice time to clean up," he said, "We're going to take a quick break and get ready to go. Those are going to be three really tough games."
Matt Stein will be in Council Bluffs tonight providing updates for the Red Oak Chrysler High School Basketball Connection Show, which can be heard on KMA at 6:30. The complete interview with Coach Isaacson can be heard below.